PITTSBURGH - The defense attorney for Michael Rosfeld, the officer charged in the shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh, doesn’t want prosecutors to call a use-of-force expert during the trial.
During a motions hearing Tuesday, attorney Patrick Thomassey asked the judge to sign an order that would guarantee prosecutors don’t call such an expert.
While prosecutors said they don’t intend to call a use-of-force expert, Thomassey wants it in writing.
The judge did not sign the order Tuesday, but left the door open to doing so in the future.
Rosfeld’s trial is scheduled to begin March 19, with a jury to be picked from Dauphin County, as per a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order.
Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 17-year-old Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.
Rose’s family was in court for Tuesday’s motions hearing.
