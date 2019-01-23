Firefighters battle fire at Middle Hill home

PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the Middle Hill District Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the home in along Addison Street just after 6:30 a.m., officials said.
BREAKING: house fire on Addison St in the Hill District. A neighbor tells me a woman lives here alone & made it out @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oQQGnfcn2E— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) January 23, 2019
A neighbor told Channel 11 a woman lives inside the home and made it out okay.
Officials have not released the cause of the fire.
