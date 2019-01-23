  • Firefighters battle fire at Middle Hill home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the Middle Hill District Wednesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the home in along Addison Street just after 6:30 a.m., officials said.

    A neighbor told Channel 11 a woman lives inside the home and made it out okay. 

    Officials have not released the cause of the fire.

