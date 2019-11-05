  • 89-year-old woman dies in 4-vehicle crash

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was killed and another hurt after four vehicles crashed in West Mifflin on Monday.  

    The crash happened on Mifflin Road near West Homestead around 11:30 a.m.

    Greta Winter, 89, was driving a car that struck two vehicles, sending one of them into a fourth vehicle. 

    The Bethel Park woman died at the hospital. 

    Another female was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

