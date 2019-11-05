PITTSBURGH - A woman was killed and another hurt after four vehicles crashed in West Mifflin on Monday.
CHOPPER 11 HEADED TO THE SCENE of a Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported along Mifflin Road near Slate St - Involves One Vehicle Partially into a house. LIVE UPDATE Coming Up on Channel 11 News at Noon. This is the SECOND ACCIDENT in this area, today. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xD84KjTbzU— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 4, 2019
The crash happened on Mifflin Road near West Homestead around 11:30 a.m.
Greta Winter, 89, was driving a car that struck two vehicles, sending one of them into a fourth vehicle.
The Bethel Park woman died at the hospital.
Another female was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.
ONE OF SEVERAL Vehicles Involved in an Accident on Mifflin Rd between Doerrville and Slate St. Avoid the area if possible. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/qnvhd0UFmh— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 4, 2019
