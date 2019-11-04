PITTSBURGH - Chopper 11 was over a serious accident on Mifflin Road near West Homestead noon Monday.
CHOPPER 11 HEADED TO THE SCENE of a Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported along Mifflin Road near Slate St - Involves One Vehicle Partially into a house. LIVE UPDATE Coming Up on Channel 11 News at Noon. This is the SECOND ACCIDENT in this area, today. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xD84KjTbzU— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 4, 2019
Numerous emergency vehicles were on scene and traffic appeared to be shut down in both directions.
ONE OF SEVERAL Vehicles Involved in an Accident on Mifflin Rd between Doerrville and Slate St. Avoid the area if possible. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/qnvhd0UFmh— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 4, 2019
Two people were taken to area hospitals, according to emergency officials.
