    PITTSBURGH - Chopper 11 was over a serious accident on Mifflin Road near West Homestead noon Monday.

    Numerous emergency vehicles were on scene and traffic appeared to be shut down in both directions.

    Two people were taken to area hospitals, according to emergency officials.

