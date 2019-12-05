  • Vice President Mike Pence coming to Western Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    ROCHESTER, Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence will be making a visit to our area this month.

    Pence will travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and then participate in a bus tour through Pennsylvania, making stops in Rochester and Hershey.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    In Rochester, Pence will participate in a Veterans for Trump meet and greet.

    Pence will then deliver remarks at a Keep America Great Rally. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories