ROCHESTER, Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence will be making a visit to our area this month.
Pence will travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and then participate in a bus tour through Pennsylvania, making stops in Rochester and Hershey.
In Rochester, Pence will participate in a Veterans for Trump meet and greet.
Pence will then deliver remarks at a Keep America Great Rally.
