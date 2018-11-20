0 Military father reunited with three daughters at Penguins game

PITTSBURGH - While the Pittsburgh Penguins may be on a four-game losing streak, one moment outshone what was happening on the ice Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Sgt. Daniel Lehman has been deployed for the past 11 months in Kuwait as part of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

But Lehman is back on U.S. soil, much to the surprise of his three daughters, who thought he was going to be coming home at Christmas.

Lauralyn, 12, Rayanne, 8, and Janelle, 6, went to the Pens vs Buffalo Sabers game with their mom Mary, who was in on the plan.

The reunion happened during the first TV timeout in the first period. The girls, who thought they were there as part of a promotion where three families of deployed military members were invited to a game, were playing a game with the in-arena host.

They apparently needed a little extra help solving the puzzle, so they turned around to see their dad waiting behind them with open arms ready for his father/daughters hug.

How about a heart-warming moment during the intermission? ❤️



Sgt. Daniel Lehman, recently back from Kuwait, surprised his three girls at tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/eh9pE6WH9n — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 20, 2018

Lehman said he’s a lifelong fan of the Penguins and got his wife and daughters hooked so they watch games together at home as a family. Monday’s game was his daughters' first in-person hockey game.

