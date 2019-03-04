A public pier is out.
A previous proposal for what was called a “first-day experiential adventure center” appears to have been replaced by a new plan for an aquarium.
And a retail strategy is expected to include a mix of destination boutiques and restaurants along its main promenade, while an assortment of community-serving stores that could include a grocer, a coffee shop and dry cleaner could be positioned along a new two-way Beaver Street.
Those are some of the latest revisions that Millcraft Industries Inc. presented to a community meeting of the Manchester Citizens Corporation for Esplanade, the company’s 1.5 million-square-foot redevelopment plan for a 15-acre assemblage of Ohio riverfront in the North Side neighborhood of Chateau.
