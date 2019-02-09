Millvale police need help identifying men involved in string of vehicle thefts

Millvale police are investigating a string of car break-ins and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts
Police said the thieves have been targeting spare keys so they can come back and steal the car later.
Most of the cars were left unlocked, according to police.
Police are warning residents to be sure to always keep valuables out of sight and always keep your car locked.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}