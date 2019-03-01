MILLVALE, Pa. - One man was taken into custody after police raided his home on Grant Street in Millvale.
Channel 11 was there as police and SWAT officers shut down the street while they were serving a search warrant.
Police said they had received numerous complaints about drug activity at an apartment in Grant Street.
At one point, SWAT officers went inside the Subway restaurant across the street.
A worker at Subway told Channel 11 that a man inside the restaurant was handcuffed because he had been seen entering the apartment in question. Police later released that man.
Police said they found cocaine, crack and heroin inside the apartment they were searching and arrested the man who lived there, Lamont Willis II.
