  • Mini-casino officially coming to Westmoreland Co. Mall

    You could soon have a new place to gamble: A mini-casino is officially coming to the Westmoreland County Mall.

    It's going into the former BonTon store.

    The mini-casino could be open as soon as next year.

    The project is expected to bring more than 1,400 jobs to the area.

