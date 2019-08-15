You could soon have a new place to gamble: A mini-casino is officially coming to the Westmoreland County Mall.
It's going into the former BonTon store.
The mini-casino could be open as soon as next year.
The project is expected to bring more than 1,400 jobs to the area.
