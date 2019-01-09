  • Mining plans expected to affect interstate commuters, road itself

    More road restrictions are on the way for Interstate 70. 

    Between the West Virginia line and Exit 1, a company will be long-wall mining underground. Along with mining, drivers can expect the interstate to settle up to five feet in some areas.

    Marlisa Goldsmith is asking PennDOT what plans they have in place should this happen and how they’ll monitor changes, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

