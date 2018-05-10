PITTSBURGH - A minivan has crashed into a Dollar Tree on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The crash happened in the 1500 block of Brighton Road.
We're working to learn if anyone was injured. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for breaking developments.
A minivan drove into the Dollar Tree on Brighton Road #wpxi pic.twitter.com/cmmdQ5Y1bQ— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 10, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church
- Federal health officials warn of EpiPen shortage
- Couple found dead in apparent double suicide
- VIDEO: Americans freed by North Korea welcomed home by President Trump
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}