  • Minivan crashes into Dollar Tree

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A minivan has crashed into a Dollar Tree on Pittsburgh's North Side.

    The crash happened in the 1500 block of Brighton Road. 

    We're working to learn if anyone was injured. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for breaking developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minivan crashes into Dollar Tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body pulled from Monongahela River near Steelers' practice facility

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of stealing $10K related to civil matter

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people run off after shots fired lead to chase, crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh to fix bridge littered with potholes connecting city to McKees Rocks