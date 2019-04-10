MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two sisters in McKeesport pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including third degree murder, attempted homicide and burglary.
Miras Kelly faces 10 to 40 years in prison.
Police said Kelly and Kylee Lankford shot and killed sisters Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb on Sept. 1, 2017 of during a robbery at a home on Gross Street.
A 62-year-old man was also shot.
Kelly testified against Lankford last year. Lankford was convicted of multiple charges included two counts of second-degree murder. He is currently serving two life sentences.
