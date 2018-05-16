PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 9:38 a.m. McClellen has been found safe in Homewood. He's back home with his family, according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating an 11-year-old boy missing from Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.
Dreantae McClellan was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
McClellan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white school uniform shirt, tan pants and white and red Michael Jordan tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on McClellan’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
