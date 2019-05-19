  • Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE Saturday: Pittsburgh police said Disaya Blue was found safe.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

    Disaya Blue was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the East End, police said.

    Blue is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown and blonde hair in braids.

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

