PITTSBURGH - UPDATE Saturday: Pittsburgh police said Disaya Blue was found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Disaya Blue was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the East End, police said.
Blue is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown and blonde hair in braids.
Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
