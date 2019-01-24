  • Missing 13-year-old boy found

    Updated:

    FOREST HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

    The missing boy has been found in Pitcairn.

    We're waiting to talk to police about what happened and will have an update, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Emergency personnel in Forest Hills are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy.

    Austin Kocher was last seen heading toward Ardmore Boulevard around 4 p.m., authorities said.

    He is described as 5'4", 110 pounds, with dark blond medium-length hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, black shoes, a black T-shirt and red and black plaid pants.

    Police are using droves and K-9s to try and find Kocher.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories