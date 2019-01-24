FOREST HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 9:20 p.m.
The missing boy has been found in Pitcairn.
We're waiting to talk to police about what happened and will have an update, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Emergency personnel in Forest Hills are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy.
Austin Kocher was last seen heading toward Ardmore Boulevard around 4 p.m., authorities said.
BREAKING: SHARE!! police & firefighters searching for 13 year old Austin Kocher. He was last seen headed toward Ardmore Blvd in Forest Hills around 4pm. Police are using 2 drones & searching w/ K-9s to try to find him @WPXI pic.twitter.com/o9NbYDwSSZ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 24, 2019
He is described as 5'4", 110 pounds, with dark blond medium-length hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, black shoes, a black T-shirt and red and black plaid pants.
Police are using droves and K-9s to try and find Kocher.
