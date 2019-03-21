Missing 14-year-old boy found safe

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE (3/21/19): Wesley Mancing was found safe early Thursday morning and is back with his family, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old in Butler County.
According to Cranberry Township police, Wesley Mancing was last seen at 4:45 p.m. on Powell Road.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored short sleeve shirt, dark colored basketball shorts, black crew socks and navy tennis shows.
Mancing's family and friends have not had any contact with him, according to a news release,
Police and others have been checking the areas he usually is.
If you know where Mancing is, call police at 724-282-1221.
