DONORA, Pa. - UPDATE 9 p.m. Saturday: Police said Jamie Watkins has been found safe.
Police in Donora are searching for a missing boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday
14-year-old Jamie Watkins was last seen leaving his home around 3:30 p.m. on July 3.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said he got into a white Pontiac Sunfire driven by a woman in her 20s and 30s. There were two younger children in the car at the time.
Jamie is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds.
Anyone who has seen the teenager should call Donora Police at 724-379-6600.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}