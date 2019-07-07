  • Missing 14-year-old from Donora found safe

    Updated:

    DONORA, Pa. - UPDATE 9 p.m. Saturday: Police said Jamie Watkins has been found safe.

    Police in Donora are searching for a missing boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday

    14-year-old Jamie Watkins was last seen leaving his home around 3:30 p.m. on July 3.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said he got into a white Pontiac Sunfire driven by a woman in her 20s and 30s. There were two younger children in the car at the time.

    Jamie is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds. 

    Anyone who has seen the teenager should call Donora Police at 724-379-6600.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories