    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4/13/18 12:37 p.m. - Sewell Jr. has been found safe and unharmed, according to police.

    Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

    Anthony Sewell Jr. was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and red shoes.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7141.

