  • Missing 15-year-old girl found unharmed

    TARENTUM, Pa. - 7:30 P.M. UPDATE: Jones was found unharmed Wednesday evening, according to WPXI news partner TribLIVE.

    Police in Tarentum are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

    Kazmir Jones ran away from her home shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

    Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.

