TARENTUM, Pa. - 7:30 P.M. UPDATE: Jones was found unharmed Wednesday evening, according to WPXI news partner TribLIVE.
Police in Tarentum are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl.
Kazmir Jones ran away from her home shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.
