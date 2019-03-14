PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: Julian Duffy has been found safe, police said late Wednesday night.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Pittsburgh.
Julian Duffy of Brookline left his home on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.
He was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, according to a Facebook post from police.
Anyone with information should call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}