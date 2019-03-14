  • Missing 16-year-old last seen in Pittsburgh has been found

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: Julian Duffy has been found safe, police said late Wednesday night.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Pittsburgh.

    Julian Duffy of Brookline left his home on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

    He was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, according to a Facebook post from police.

    Anyone with information should call police at 412-323-7141.

