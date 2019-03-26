  • Missing 18-year-old found safe after police search

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said 18-year-old Sabrina Bowser from Scott Township has been found safely after a police search. 

    Bowser, who suffers from a prior brain injury hadn't been seen since 8 a.m. Monday.

    According to police, she said she was taking a vacation. 

    Bowser was found walking in North Fayett Township near the police department.

