  • Missing 73-year-old man located

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE: Joseph Gongo has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a 73-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

    Joseph Gongo was last seen 2 p.m. Thursday on Marguerite Lake Road in Unity Township.

    Gongo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has gray hair, blue eyes, a beard and wears glasses.

    Gongo drives a beige gold 2010 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plate JWY3354.

    Anyone with information about Gongo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

