NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - UPDATE 10:44 p.m. - Police said Eleanor Lewarchik has been found.
The New Brighton Area Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 81-year-old woman.
Police said Eleanor Lewarchik suffers from medical conditions that make her easily confused.
Lewarchik is driving a gold/brown 2012 Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania plate GBM0852.
Police said she might be in the Ohio Township area.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Brighton Area Police at 724-846-2270 or call 911.
