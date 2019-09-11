IRWIN, Pa. - The 84-year-old woman, who had been missing in Westmoreland County has been found.
Virginia Nemec went missing from Hahntown Wendel Road in Irwin around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}