  • Missing 84-year-old woman from Westmoreland County found

    Updated:

    IRWIN, Pa. - The 84-year-old woman, who had been missing in Westmoreland County has been found.   

    Virginia Nemec went missing from Hahntown Wendel Road in Irwin around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories