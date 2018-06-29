  • Missing 96-year-old man found safe

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2 p.m. - Peter Zecca has been found. Police said he is safe and unharmed.

    Pittsburgh police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 96-year-old man last seen Thursday.

    Peter Zecca, of Greenfield, was last seen in Elizabeth. Police said he was expected to arrive at his home in Pittsburgh before 5 p.m., but his family has not seen him or heard from him.

    Zecca is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing casual blue pants and a tan shirt.

    Police said he drives a 2017 gray Honda Accord with Pennsylvania license plate number PJZELEC.

    If you have any information about Zecca's whereabouts, Pittsburgh police ask you to call them at 412-323-7142.

