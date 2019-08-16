  • Missing Bellevue man is located

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police have located a 71-year-old man who was missing from Bellevue. 

    Donald Watson was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported missing Thursday, investigators said. 

    Watson was located Friday morning.

