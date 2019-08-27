  • Missing boy found safe

    PITTSBURGH - A 12-year-old boy was found after he was reported missing Monday evening.

    Police said. Delvon Dobbins was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Officers said he was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and tan shorts.

    He was missing for about five hours before he was found.

