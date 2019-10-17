PITTSBURGH - A 9-year-old boy last seen in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood has been reported missing.
Terik Smith Jr. was last seen around 4 p.m. at Faison Academy, and it's not clear if he got on the bus.
Terik is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with lime green lettering, jeans, and white shoes when he was last seen.
Police said he could also be in the Point Breeze or Shadyside neighborhoods.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (412) 323-7141.
