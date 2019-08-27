PITTSBURGH - A 12-year-old boy was last seen around 5:30 Monday evening and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Police said. Delvon Dobbins is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has brown eyes. Officers said he was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and tan shorts.
Anyone with information on Dobbins' whereabouts is asked to police at 412-323-7141.
