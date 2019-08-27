  • Public's help needed in finding a missing boy

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 12-year-old boy was last seen around 5:30 Monday evening and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

    Police said. Delvon Dobbins is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has brown eyes. Officers said he was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and tan shorts.

    Anyone with information on Dobbins' whereabouts is asked to police at 412-323-7141.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories