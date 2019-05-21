  • 2-year-old boy found alone in local park

    TARENTUM, Pa. - Police have located the parents of a 2-year-old boy after he was found alone in a Tarentum park.

    Giovanni was safe and unharmed.

    We're working to find out if the parents will be charged.

    This is a developing story. Check back for details.

