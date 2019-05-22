TARENTUM, Pa. - A babysitter will be charged after a 2-year-old boy was found alone in a Tarentum park.
Giovanni was unhurt and is now at home with his father
According to police, the babysitter was not watching the child for more than an hour.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
