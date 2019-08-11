STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - UPDATE 9:13 p.m.: State police said Yvonne Gholston has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman that officials say is endangered.
Police in State College said Yvonne Gholston, 63, was last at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Jacks Mill Road in Harris Township.
Gholston is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 225 pounds and has brown eyes, wears glasses and uses a cane to walk.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
