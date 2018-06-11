MT. LEBANON, Pa. - UPDATE 5:55 p.m. - Marino Pagnelli has been located, according to police.
Mount Lebanon police are searching for a missing elderly man who they said left his residence on Monday.
Police said he left the residence in the 700 block of McNeilly Road through the back door which faces the woods adjacent to Seton LaSalle High School.
Police said he may have been gone for 15 to 30 minutes prior to being dispatched to the residence around 3:30 p.m.
Marino Pagnelli, 88, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, police said. He has gray hair, but is balding. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.
He may also be wearing or carrying a lanyard with keys, police said.
Police said Marino suffers from dementia, but his highly functional.
Officials are currently searching the area. Police said search dogs are on the way to the scene to assist.
If anyone has any information they're asked to contact the Mt. Lebanon Police Department by calling 911.
