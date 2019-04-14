  • State police searching for missing woman

    NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police in Washington are searching for a missing woman.

    Erica M. Riley, 38, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Giant Eagle in Peters Township where she works.

    Police said a rental vehicle she was operating was located in Dunlevy.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-223-5200.

