NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police in Washington are searching for a missing woman.
Erica M. Riley, 38, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Giant Eagle in Peters Township where she works.
Police said a rental vehicle she was operating was located in Dunlevy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-223-5200.
MISSING PERSON: State Police Washington is looking for Erica M Riley who was last seen on Thursday at 5:15pm at the Giant Eagle in Peters Twp (employer). A rental vehicle that she was operating was located in Dunlevy. Anyone with info is asked to contact. State Police. pic.twitter.com/U9scy3yt91— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 13, 2019
