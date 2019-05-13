ERIE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police need your help finding a missing and endangered man.
Police said they are looking for Timothy Connolly, last seen on the Dogleg Trail early Sunday morning.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police described Connolly as 49-years old, standing 6'0" tall and weighing about 145 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and sweatshirt.
If you have any information or if you see Connolly, you're asked to please call 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}