    ERIE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police need your help finding a missing and endangered man.

    Police said they are looking for Timothy Connolly, last seen on the Dogleg Trail early Sunday morning.

    Police described Connolly as 49-years old, standing 6'0" tall and weighing about 145 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

    Police said he was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and sweatshirt.

    If you have any information or if you see Connolly, you're asked to please call 911.

