    PITTSBURGH - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

    Daysha Hayes, 17, was last seen around 3 p.m. at her family's home in East Hills on Aug. 2.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.

