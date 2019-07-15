  • Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

    Police said Ayla Kelley was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Beltzhoover area. Officers said she was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean shorts.

    Kelley is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Police said Kelley may be in the Carrick neighborhood of the city.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

