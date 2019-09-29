  • Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

    PITTSBURGH - Have you seen her?

    Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Detectives said Hamsa Saleh was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. and is from the Ridgemont area. 

    She was wearing a headscarf, a green jacket and a skirt over her black pants.

    She may be in Greentree, Ridgemont or Northview Heights, police said.

    If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call police at 412-323-7141. 

