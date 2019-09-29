PITTSBURGH - Have you seen her?
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Detectives said Hamsa Saleh was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. and is from the Ridgemont area.
She was wearing a headscarf, a green jacket and a skirt over her black pants.
She may be in Greentree, Ridgemont or Northview Heights, police said.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call police at 412-323-7141.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
