BELLE-VERNON, Pa. - State police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage Brownsville girl who may have runaway with a man.
Police said Shalynn Anderson was reported missing by her mother Monday night and has not been seen since Oct. 12.
Anderson may be with an unknown man who was staying in the area for a week without her mother's knowledge. Police said the man may go by the name Miles Johnson and is commonly in the Carrick neighborhood.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson or the identity of the man is asked to contact state police at 724-929-6262.
