PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy.
Investigators said they went to a home in Perry Township in Armstrong County on Friday with Children and Youth Services to take custody of Hollen Hile.
Police said his father, Patrick Hile, was seen going into the woods before they arrived.
State police believe the boy's father took him to a camp in the area of Armstrong Run, Hillvile and Seybertown roads, but so far the boy hasn't been found.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.
