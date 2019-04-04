INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - State police said an Indiana County teen who had been missing since April 1 has been located.
Nicholas McCoy, 16, ran away from his home in Marion Center, state police said. He returned home Wednesday night and is safe.
UPDATE - INDIANA COUNTY: Runaway juvenile Nicholas McCoy was located after returning home yesterday evening. Thank you!— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 4, 2019
State police had been searching for McCoy since he left home on Monday.
If you haven’t heard, we’re still searching for Nicholas McCoy, who is 16 YOA and ran away from his home in Marion Center, PA on April 1. He wears glasses and is 5’09” and 160 lbs. We believe Nicholas is still in the northern Indiana Co. area. If you see him, call 911. pic.twitter.com/zPgXnlJISX— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 3, 2019
