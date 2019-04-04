  • Missing Indiana County teen found safe

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - State police said an Indiana County teen who had been missing since April 1 has been located. 

    Nicholas McCoy, 16, ran away from his home in Marion Center, state police said.  He returned home Wednesday night and is safe.  

    State police had been searching for McCoy since he left home on Monday. 

