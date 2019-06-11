Pittsburgh police are looking for an endangered man.
Jerry Marshall, 58, of the Hill District was last seen Monday at his home around 5:45 a.m.
Police said Marshall is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
