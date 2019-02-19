  • Police announce second person of interest in woman's disappearance

    KITTANNING, Pa. - Kittaning police have announced a second person of interest in relation to the disappearance of Katie Stoner.

    Stoner, 27, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 14, and on Sunday police announced that Stoner's ex-boyfriend John Colbert was a person of interest.

    Monday night, police added Colbert's brother Bryan Buccelli as a person of interest.

    Buccelli, 40, is believed to be the last person to have had contact with Stoner. He is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds. Police said he has blue eyes and drives a white Jeep Liberty with Pennsylvania license plate KTH 1678.

    Anyone with information please contact Officer Bartosiewicz of the Kittanning Police Dept, or contact 911.

