Missing mother and daughter from north-central Pa. found safe

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - UPDATE 7:17 p.m.: State police said the mother and the daughter have been found safe.

    Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter who they say may be at "special risk of harm or injury."

    Police said Victoria Foutz and her 6-year-old daughter were last seen in the Williamsport area on Saturday.

    Foutz is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown shoulder-length hair. Her daughter is around 4 feet tall and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

    Police said they are driving in a burgundy and gray 2003 Subaru Outback wagon with Pennsylvania plate JXJ-9380.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Emporium at 814-486-3321.

