  • Missing North Side teen found

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (4/20/18): Antonio Johnson has been found safe and unharmed, police said Friday.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenager from the North Side.

    Antonio Johnson, 17, was last seen outside his school, Friendship Academy.

    Witnesses told police he was walking toward Bloomfield.

    According to a news release, Johnson may be in need of medical attention.

    If you have any information, call police at 412-323-7800. 

    Johnson is described as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing North Side teen found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews demolish house near Route 30 landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Man held 5 hostage at home, injured woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several people held hostage inside Pittsburgh home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for man accused of kidnap, rape