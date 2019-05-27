SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - Authorities say a woman and a dog reported missing on a hike in eastern Pennsylvania have been found safe.
State police in Berks County report that 52-year-old Beth Ann O'Neill of Leesport emerged from the Appalachian Trail near Auburn in Schuykill County on Monday morning. Authorities report that she and her dog are "fine" aside from a few scrapes.
O'Neill was reported missing shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday by relatives who said she arrived at the entrance to the Tom Lowe Loop trail in Upper Bern Township at about 3 p.m. Sunday but later said by cellphone that she had become lost somewhere on the trail.
Police said a large search team was assembled with aid from county agencies. State police canine and aviation assets were made available to help.
