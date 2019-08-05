READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police said a missing woman and 3-week-old child last seen on Saturday are considered to be in danger.
Police said Ebony Armstead, 32, and Princess Nova Jennings, 3 weeks old, are in a silver gray 2013 Kia Sorrento with Pennsylvania license plate JVL7066. Authorities said they were last seen in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Reading.
Armstead is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink top. Jennings is described as weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said there is currently no picture of the two missing people.
Reading is a city in southeastern Pennsylvania near Philadelphia.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Armstead and Jennings is asked to call 911 immediately.
