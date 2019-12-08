BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are asking for the public's help to keep an eye out for a missing endangered person last seen on Saturday in Bucks County.
Police said Bryan Allister, 61, was last seen on Street Road in Bensalem, Township leaving a casino. Investigators said Allister may be at special risk of harm or injury, or he may be confused.
He is described as 5'8", 180 pounds, bald and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information on Allister should contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Trevose at 215-942-3900.
