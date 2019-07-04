PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jonel Simpson last seen on July 3 in the Crafton Heights area.
Jonel is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has longer dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts.
Police said he is known to frequent the Elliot, Sheraden, Crafton, and Ingram neighborhoods.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.
